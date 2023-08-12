This is how the students of Raúl Mohamed, a mathematics teacher from Roca, learn

On a blackboard with white chalk, write the subject of the class and draw two intersecting lines. Instead of explaining it in a classical way, he sings to the rhythm of “No te creas tan importante”, by the cumbia group Damas Gratis: «What are the axes, what are the Cartesian axes and they tell me, that they are two straight lines that intersect at the center and divide into four parts, four quadrants». This is how Raúl Mohamen, a mathematics teacher at ESRN 150, in Roca, begins classes.

The teacher sings about Cartesian axes, how are the steps to follow to perform mathematical operations, among other difficult tasks to learn.

Teachers face a great challenge when it comes to transmitting knowledge to their students, which is why Raúl created a strategy to do it: sing. It was in the midst of the pandemic when teaching through screens was an obstacle to get the attention of the students.

In an exclusive interview with Diario RÍO NEGRO, Mohamed told how this idea began. «It arose through a television program called ‘Sin Codificar’, where he applied mathematical topics and it had an impact on me because he always teachers try to find strategies to facilitate student learning. That’s when I started thinking why not implement music in my area,” she explained.

The teacher applied the idea for the first time in the pandemic when it was quite a challenge to teach through the screens. “We were only five in the class, so I thought of doing something to make them laugh (even if it is) and so they added more and more«, explained the teacher who was heard, in principle, by his students from CET 1 in Cervantes.

The man used the theme “Don’t think you’re so important” from Free Checkers and reversed it by changing the words for mathematical techniques.

The teacher explained that the arrival of knowledge was such that he decided to later transfer it to the classrooms. The students got hooked and when they left class they continued to sing during breaks, they even began to create their own musical themes as a group. He also thought about the number of songs that boys usually sing on soccer fields. “Why not implement it in education?”he asked himself.

«Music is an art and teaching too. I think you have to let them express themselves in the way they can. Putting that grain of sand for them to learn is welcome, “he said.

Thanks to technology, the strategy went beyond the classroom and was disseminated in different media. So he was able to reach his mom’s ears, who lives in Tucumán and from there was able to see how his son taught classes. “We are so far apart that we cannot share these moments,” she said with teary eyes, adding, “my classmates also do a lot of things to get the attention of the students. Do you know how many millions of teachers do a thousand things and are not recognized? How lucky I was.”

«I have a beautiful group. My colleagues supported me in everything. When I plan the classes I don’t mention that I sing for fear that someone will laugh. You teach the kids that you don’t have to be afraid, that you have to go forward, but sometimes you are afraid too,” said Raúl. However, he was met with only positive responses, as his colleagues and managers supported him.

Raúl was even encouraged to sing his mathematical version of the Damas Gratis group on the radio.

Learn from failures

Throughout the interview, the teacher highlighted that “all his life he took mathematics”, but that there were teachers who encouraged him to continue and grow. “You ask me how I did it and I don’t know,” said Raúl, who studied teaching at the Concepción Vocational Institute in Tucuman, with a laugh.

One day the professor loaded all his materials into a taxi to go give his first practices. Upon entering he realized that he had forgotten them, so he had to improvise. The theme of the day was the inner and outer region of triangles. He looked everywhere and did not find any element that had that shape. Until he saw the door and used it to explain to the students.

“The outer region is the door frame, the shaded part, the door. If I close it, what do I form? A square”. This is how he began to incorporate concrete things into his classes so that students could materialize mathematics. “I don’t know if it was because of the fear of failing at that moment because I had nothing, but from there I didn’t stop.”

“My teachers told me that what one learned on the street and what one studied had to focus on a single path. Over time I realized that it was like that, “he admitted.

Raúl pointed out that he applied what he learned in everyday life. «You can plan the best class, but inside the classroom it is different, another reality“, he indicated. In addition, he expressed that although sometimes things did not turn out as he wanted, he continued to insist.

Raúl explained that he used himself as an example. Just as he once had teachers, that despite the difficulties he had in learning some subjects, they encouraged him to continue, he also seeks to be the same way.

«I see that parents always ask their children ‘How much did you get?’ but they never ask ‘Did you learn?’ Boys are not a product, they are people who generate a lot of things“, highlighted the emotional Raúl.

