Heavy rains in North India, more than 22 people including two soldiers were killed, Himachal Pradesh was severely affected, many cars, roads, bridges and houses were washed away.

Fury of rain in North India, including two soldiers 22 People killed, Himachal Pradesh severely affected

Many cars, roads, bridges and houses were washed away, in anticipation of the heaviest rain

Amarnath yatra suspended, red alert issued in several states, normal life paralyzed

New Delhi : 09. July

(Sahar News.com/Agencies)

Over the past two days due to heavy rains in several states of North India 22 People have been killed. The Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in these states during the next few days.

The traffic system in many parts of the capital Delhi has been disrupted. Roads and low-lying areas are looking like lakes. Last in Delhi 24 During the hours 153 mm of rain has been recorded which 1982 July after 2023 I have the most in a day.

Heavy rain continues in Delhi and adjoining areas today. People are facing problems due to waterlogging in many parts of Gurugram (Haryana) and electricity supply has also been stopped in many areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. A severe series began, in which Delhi received the first heavy monsoon rains of this year.

In the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, there has been a lot of destruction due to the heaviest rain. While the Meteorological Department has issued a “red alert” for seven districts of Himachal Pradesh. Shimla, Sirmore, Lahol due to landslides, rock slides and floods. Several roads have been blocked in Sapti, Chamba and Solan. In Kalu district, the Beas river has breached the danger mark and is flowing over it, causing a section of the national highway to wash away.

Scary visuals from Thunag area of Mandi, Himachal!!#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/vLotOdkzD0 — Queen of Himachal (@himachal_queen) July 9, 2023

Several videos of the destruction caused by the rain in Himachal Pradesh have gone viral on social media. Five people were killed due to landslides due to the ongoing heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh (in another report). 12 (deaths) are reported, and all major rivers are flowing above their levels.

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Landslides, rockslides and floods have damaged houses and many houses have also been swept away by floodwaters. Normal life has been paralyzed. Schools and Colleges have been announced to be closed for two days.

Several cars washed away in Manali#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/IcJmdIJ0mn — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 9, 2023

According to the State Emergency Operations Center last 36 Hourly clocks 14 large landslides,13 Due to sudden flood relay 700 More than 1,000 roads were reported to be closed. Agricultural land was damaged, cars were washed away in the floods in Kullu, Kannur and Chamba and shops were destroyed in Manali. Apart from this, Shimla districts were also reported. Many roads have been closed. Perhaps due to the flood water, the Pandwah bridge in Mandi has broken. While all its gates were opened this morning.

Big Breaking This is Heartbreaking.. Historic Pandoh bridge Collapsed Big loss for the region Beas river unstoppable today#HimachalPradesh https://t.co/5mnYGKd9lM pic.twitter.com/fLK0MADljQ — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 9, 2023

Heavy rains are also continuing in many parts of Haryana and Punjab. The Meteorological Department said that rain is continuing throughout the day in Chandigarh, the common capital of both the states. Rain is predicted.

Due to this heavy rain, two army men died in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, while one died in Delhi. 58 A one-year-old woman died when the roof of her flat fell on her. Four people died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan. Similarly, in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her husband died early this morning. 6 One-year-old daughter died after the house collapsed due to heavy rain.

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the third consecutive day today due to incessant rain and landslides. On Srinagar Jammu Highway approx 3000 Vehicles are stuck where part of the road was washed away yesterday.

In South India too, continuous rain has engulfed several areas of Kerala and Karnataka. The Central Meteorological Department has issued an “Elve” alert with heavy rain forecast in four districts of Kerala, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Is.

Nursery Bridge collapsed at Sissu 9th July 2023 Lahaul , Himachal Pradesh#HimachalPradesh #flooding pic.twitter.com/GvzIiJhL3L — rajni singh (@imrajni_singh) July 9, 2023

Shocking Visuals from Manali, #HimachalPradesh Monsoon is hitting hard pic.twitter.com/CXU4aOMsCG — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) July 9, 2023

The post Heavy rains in North India, more than 22 people including two soldiers were killed, Himachal Pradesh was severely affected, many cars, roads, bridges and houses were washed away appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

