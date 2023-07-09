‘Achi Miller’ wants to reign in Hollywood: the Greek prince who debuted in a Jennifer Lawrence movie

Grace Kelly was the first Hollywood actress to become a princess and part of European royalty: but now there’s a royal who is going the other way. Its about Prince Achileas Andreas of Greece, who with the pseudonym “Achi Miller” is taking his first steps on the big screen in a new Jennifer Lawrence movie.

Grandson of Constantine II, last King of Greece, nephew of King Philip VI of Spain and from the Queen of Denmark, Achileas Andreas has a long lineage and a lot of history behind her. But at 22 and as a member of a non-reigning royal family, he seeks to forge his own artistic career and has become an Instagram celebrity with almost half a million followers.

Under the stage name of Achi Miller (his mother’s last name), Achileas Andreas got a small role in the movie “No Hard Feelings”, which was already released in theaters around the world. and stars actress Jennifer Lawrence. “Proud to play a small role (my first appearance) in something so special,” she wrote on the networks, accompanying a photo in which she appears next to the tape’s poster.

In his scene in which he participates, this prince of Greek-Danish origins but American grandparents and born in New York has an altercation with Jennifer Lawrence (in her role as Maddie), who later insults him. As a reply, the prince (who does not have a name in the film and is only introduced as “teen”) He records her with his phone to report her harassment.

Who is Achi Miller, Prince Achileas Andreas of Greece

Achileas-Andreas is the third son of Pablo, the last crown prince of Greece. His mother, Marie-Chantal Miller, is a successful fashion entrepreneur and heiress to an immense American fortune.. Achileas’s grandfather, King Constantine II, ascended the throne of Greece in 1964 but his reign fell in 1967, the year the royal family had to go into exile. In 1973, a referendum abolished the monarchy and made Greece a republic.

Prince Paul spent much of his adult life in the United States, where he met Marie-Chantal in 1992. They married in 1995 in London, and four of their five children, including Achileas-Andreas, were born in the United States. The family has lived between Connecticut, California and New York ever since.. Earlier in the year, they traveled to Greece for the funeral of King Constantine, who was buried near Athens.

The exiled Greek royal family was forced to work in the private sphere, and did so with remarkable success. Prince Pablo is a managing member of a hedge fund, Ortelius Ventures & Ortelius Capital Partnerswhile Marie-Chantal owns a luxury children’s clothing company.

Achileas’s maternal grandfather, is the American retail magnate Robert Miller, owner of a fortune calculated by Forbes at about 2 billion dollars. He made his fortune by co-founding Duty Free Shops in 1960 and since 1997 he has been co-owner of the fashion conglomerate LVMH.

Prince Achileas Andreas is currently a student at New York University . He was born in New York City, but between his childhood and his university years he lived and studied in London. “Acting has always been a great passion for me,” said Achilleas Andreas. “When I was a kid, I remember always watching movies and TV shows and thinking, ‘This is what I want to do: be an actor.’”.

The young man follows in the footsteps of his aunt, Princess Theodora (younger daughter of Constantine II), who is dedicated to acting and is recognized for her role in the CBS series The Bold and the Beautiful. Currently, Achileas Andreas is planning to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting and is in a relationship with Isabella Massenet, a model, DJ and daughter of Natalie Massenet, the founder of the luxury fashion brand “Net-a-Porter”.

