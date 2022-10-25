Home News Heavy storm, damaged the roof of an apartment building
Heavy storm, damaged the roof of an apartment building

CAVAZZO CARNICO. The firefighters of the Tolmezzo detachment, with the support of the ladder truck of the Udine headquarters, intervened on the evening of Monday 24 October, in Cavazzo Carnico where an intense downpour accompanied by a strong wind damaged the roof of a building with consequent water infiltration in the apartments below.

Once on site, the firefighters carried out an inspection and managed to fix some sheets to cover the damaged roof in order to avoid further infiltrations and to allow the tenants to remain in their homes.

