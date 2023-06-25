Hebi City held a new smart city industrial chain work promotion meeting

Release time: 09:52, June 25, 2023 Source: Hebi Daily Views:

On the afternoon of June 21, Hebi City held a work promotion meeting for the new smart city industry chain to study the development of the new smart city industry and arrange for the next step of work. Deputy Mayor Luo Kai attended.

After listening to relevant work reports, Luo Kai pointed out that the new smart city is an important starting point for the construction of digital China in the new era. The leading departments and service teams of all industrial chains must attach great importance to it, improve their standing, base themselves on the present, look to the long-term, find the right position, plan systematically, and gather joint efforts to speed up the construction of a new smart city and build momentum for the high-quality development of Hebi City.

Luo Kai emphasized that it is necessary to improve the thinking, clarify the goals, and make every effort to supplement, strengthen, stabilize, stabilize, integrate and support the chain, highlight the cultivation of new business models and models, the creation of new scenarios and new platforms, and the application of new technologies Breakthroughs will promote the rapid development and growth of core industries in the new smart city of Hebi City. It is necessary to cultivate the industry, highlight results, fasten the chain of responsibility, improve the list of responsibilities, increase policy support, promote the integration of the industrial chain with the innovation chain, the talent chain, and the capital chain, and accurately empower the development of the industrial chain. It is necessary to firmly establish the city’s “one game of chess” thinking, find out the “coordinates”, stick to the “goals”, concentrate on implementation, promote the construction of a new smart city to achieve greater results, and provide strong support for the high-quality economic and social development of the city.

Before the meeting, Luo Kai also went to Henan Chuitian Technology Co., Ltd. to conduct field research.