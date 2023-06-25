Home » Hebi City held a new smart city industrial chain work promotion meeting
News

Hebi City held a new smart city industrial chain work promotion meeting

by admin

Release time: 09:52, June 25, 2023 Source: Hebi Daily Views:

On the afternoon of June 21, Hebi City held a work promotion meeting for the new smart city industry chain to study the development of the new smart city industry and arrange for the next step of work. Deputy Mayor Luo Kai attended.

After listening to relevant work reports, Luo Kai pointed out that the new smart city is an important starting point for the construction of digital China in the new era. The leading departments and service teams of all industrial chains must attach great importance to it, improve their standing, base themselves on the present, look to the long-term, find the right position, plan systematically, and gather joint efforts to speed up the construction of a new smart city and build momentum for the high-quality development of Hebi City.

Luo Kai emphasized that it is necessary to improve the thinking, clarify the goals, and make every effort to supplement, strengthen, stabilize, stabilize, integrate and support the chain, highlight the cultivation of new business models and models, the creation of new scenarios and new platforms, and the application of new technologies Breakthroughs will promote the rapid development and growth of core industries in the new smart city of Hebi City. It is necessary to cultivate the industry, highlight results, fasten the chain of responsibility, improve the list of responsibilities, increase policy support, promote the integration of the industrial chain with the innovation chain, the talent chain, and the capital chain, and accurately empower the development of the industrial chain. It is necessary to firmly establish the city’s “one game of chess” thinking, find out the “coordinates”, stick to the “goals”, concentrate on implementation, promote the construction of a new smart city to achieve greater results, and provide strong support for the high-quality economic and social development of the city.

Before the meeting, Luo Kai also went to Henan Chuitian Technology Co., Ltd. to conduct field research.

You may also like

How to manage your personal finances when obtaining...

soon a national public procurement policy – ​​TOGOTOPNEWS-...

Tunisia. IMF: Saied meets Georgieva, ‘unacceptable conditions’

The healthy figures of the San Jorge University...

Fraud group’s favorite bank project financial inspection results...

Pappenheim | sister threatened

Sewerage optimization in the Los Almendros neighborhood advances...

Liveblog: ++ Apparently quiet location in Rostov ++

The conclusion of the activities of the first...

Pomegranate Blossoms Bloom Beautifully in Beijing The First...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy