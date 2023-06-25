soon a national public procurement policy – ​​TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The actors of the public order hold since this Tuesday in Lomé, a workshop of validation of the national policy of the public order.

This two-day meeting offers the opportunity for the various actors to appreciate and improve all the actions proposed within the framework of this national public procurement policy, which is a first in the UEMOA space.

This national policy document has three (3) chapters. The first analyzes the situation of the public procurement sector in Togo; the second presents the policy’s strategic framework and the last concerns the implementation and monitoring-evaluation framework.

This is the culmination of a project which mobilized for several months the experts of the group of firms LINPICO-YONS ASSOCIATES supported by the executives of the ministry in charge of planning, the Authority of regulation of the public order , and representatives of several structures gathered within the technical committee in charge of examining and validating the deliverables produced.

Public procurement, according to Morou Touré Aftar, managing director of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (ARCOP), represents an important part of the national economy.

However, he pointed out that Togolese companies are failing to make the most of the multiple economic opportunities generated by the needs in terms of public procurement.

“To remedy this situation, the government has had all the texts governing public procurement carried out. This review resulted in the adoption of two pieces of legislation, in particular Law No. 2021-033 relating to public procurement and Law No. 2021-034 relating to public-private partnership contracts and their implementing texts. But very early on the need to set up a formal strategic framework for the management of public procurement in Togo was felt,” explained the Director General of ARCOP.

He added that it is in this context that this national public procurement policy document was drawn up, in order to make it a tool for economic development.

Morou Touré Aftar indicated that this document contains measures and proposals intended to strengthen the place of public procurement in the Togolese economy.

Thus, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority expects a lot from the work of these of this meeting.

For his part, the Special Adviser to the Head of State, representative of the Minister, Secretary General of the Presidency, Réné Kapou stressed that Togo aims to make public procurement an important catalyst for the revitalization of its economic activity. .

He therefore reminded the participants of the strategic importance of this national policy document for the vitality of the Togolese economy and urged them to use their skills to provide Togo with a good quality document.

Rachel Doubidji

