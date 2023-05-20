Héctor Carvajal, the man who could replace Prosecutor Barbosa

Héctor Carvajal, possible new Attorney General?

Although, compared to some of his colleagues, Héctor Carvajal has kept a low profile, he is perhaps one of the most important men in the close circle of President Gustavo Petro, even long before he arrived as the highest representative in the Casa de Nariño. Likewise, he has provided defense to several of Petro’s main squires, including the mayor of Medellín Daniel Quintero. Reasons why he adds points to be Petro’s choice for the Prosecutor’s Office.

Héctor Carvajal Londoño, is a lawyer specializing in Administrative Law from the Nueva Granada Military University, who from his law firm CARVAJAL LONDOÑO, has worked as a consultant to individuals and legal entities, both private and public in relation to the different actions involved. this area of ​​law.

It may interest you: Petro sanctioned its National Development Plan from the jungles of Guainía

Carvajal, has extensive experience in administrative labor litigation in which matters they have provided advice to public servants and on other occasions to public entities, in the face of the innumerable administrative situations contemplated by Colombian legislation, such as removals due to dismissal, insubsistence, job loss and collection of social benefits of all kinds before the Public Administration

In this sense, Héctor Carvajal Londoño was key in the defense process of Gustavo Petro in the face of the suspension and continuous dismissal that the attorney Alejandro Ordoñez ordered against him in 2013.

It should be remembered that the sanction against Petro was linked to alleged irregularities in the reform process of the garbage collection system in the Colombian capital, ordered by him in December 2012.