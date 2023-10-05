Heilongjiang’s “Super Golden Week” Boosts Border Tourism with Increased “Gold Content”

Heilongjiang’s “Super Golden Week” Boosts Border Tourism

October 5th – Heilongjiang Province’s “Super Golden Week” has proven to be a huge success, with border tourism experiencing a surge in popularity. As the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday coincided this year, the number of tourists in Heilongjiang, a major border province in China, significantly increased compared to the same period last year. The recent mutual exemption of group tourist visas between China and Russia has added even more value to border tourism.

Bao Zhitong, general manager of Heihe Workers International Travel Agency Co., Ltd., who has been in the border tourism industry for 27 years, expressed his joy during the holiday season. Bao stated, “This is the ‘Super Golden Week,’ the real ‘golden time’ for tourism.” He emphasized the positive impact of the visa exemption and highlighted how it has contributed to the growth of the tourism economy in port cities such as Heihe and Suifenhe.

To make the most of this 8-day long holiday, the Heilongjiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism launched various tourism products, travel routes, and cultural activities under the theme of “Longjiang Golden Autumn·Colorful Oil Painting.” These efforts have resulted in a significant increase in the popularity of major scenic spots and a booming tourism market. According to the China Tourism Academy, Heilongjiang Province received a total of 2.608 million tourists on October 1, marking a 212.1% increase compared to the same day last year.

The revival of border tourism is particularly noteworthy this year. Port cities like Heihe and Suifenhe have resumed the mutual exemption of group tourist visas between China and Russia, which had been temporarily suspended due to the pandemic. Since the resumption, border tourism immediately flourished. Tourists traveling to Russia now have one to three days of free travel in Heihe, resulting in a surge in demand for local accommodations, attractions, and transportation. The presence of numerous foreign license plates parked in front of hotels in Heihe is a testament to the popularity of border tourism among foreigners.

Suifenhe, another bustling port city, has also experienced an influx of international tourists. The Guomen Scenic Area witnessed countless tourists from all over the world eager to take photos. The official data provided by the Suifenhe Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism revealed that from September 29 to October 4, a total of 13,000 inbound and outbound passengers passed through Suifenhe Port. Additionally, Suifenhe City received 125,000 tourists from September 29 to 12:00 on October 5. As a result, catering, accommodation, and related industries have all experienced a peak in customer flow.

Among the popular attractions in Suifenhe is the Tonghai Russian-style barbecue restaurant, which has seen a constant long queue every evening. The restaurant manager, Yu Yansong, attributed his success to the restoration of the visa exemption policy, which attracted a significant number of foreign tourists to Suifenhe. Yu revealed that his restaurant now serves nearly a thousand diners daily, with foreign tourists accounting for approximately 90% of his clientele.

Tourists have also expressed their satisfaction with border tourism experiences. Mei Yingxue, a tourist from Jilin, said, “Although we did not go abroad, we experienced exotic customs while visiting Suifenhe. We had a taste of the large Russian skewers and also bought Russian products to take home.”

The impact of the “Super Golden Week” on the local economy is evident. According to data from Meituan and Dianping, average daily consumption of service retail in Heilongjiang increased by nearly 230% compared to the same period last year. Hotel accommodation showed the most substantial growth, increasing by 770%. Harbin, in particular, saw a significant surge in tourism consumption, with daily consumption of service retail rising nearly 200% compared to last year. Hotel accommodation in Harbin experienced an astonishing 816% year-on-year increase.

The streets of Harbin have been filled with tourists during this golden autumn season. Central Street, with its European-style architecture, has been crowded with people enjoying the festive atmosphere. Additionally, the Volga Manor, known for its Russian style, has attracted numerous tourists who revel in the “colorful oil painting” created by Russian-style architecture and the autumn colors. The Harbin Grand Theater also held the “Golden Autumn Performing Arts Tourism Festival,” delighting tourists with both Chinese and foreign classical music performances.

As the holiday season drew to a close on October 5th, satisfied tourists made their way back home. China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. reported that the number of passengers exceeded 340,000 for six consecutive days, with a total of over 2.3 million passengers. The peak of the return passenger flow was expected to reach 410,000 passengers that day. The success of Heilongjiang’s “Super Golden Week” has not only boosted the local tourism industry but has also contributed to the overall economic growth of the province.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

