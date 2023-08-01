Home » Help for displaced persons – how to get help for the residence of IDPs
Help for displaced persons – how to get help for the residence of IDPs

Help for displaced persons – how to get help for the residence of IDPs

From August 1, new rules regarding the receipt of payments by displaced persons enter into force. In particular, the identification of recipients of pensions and social assistance from among IDPs is renewed. However, the implementation of one of the innovations was postponed.

As reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, from August 1, one person from the whole family should apply for housing allowance, not each family member separately.

“These innovations were supposed to enter into force on August 1, 2023 and applied to internally displaced persons who apply for assistance for the first time. But the government postponed the implementation of this innovation until November 1, 2023.” – says the message.

Earlier, the Ministry of Social Policy noted that for all IDPs who receive assistance and are in Ukraine, from August 1, 2023, the payment will be automatically extended for another 6 months, until the end of January 2024: for persons with disabilities and children – 3 thousand hryvnias, for others persons – 2 thousand hryvnias.

