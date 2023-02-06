According to the e-company news from the Securities Times, 18 departments including the Henan Provincial Department of Commerce issued a notice on further invigorating automobile circulation and expanding automobile consumption, which proposed to support the consumption of new energy vehicles. Encourage qualified cities and counties to carry out new energy vehicles to the countryside, study and introduce support policies for going to the countryside, guide enterprises to increase preferential activities, and promote the promotion and application of new energy vehicles in rural areas. Accelerate the green replacement of vehicles in the public domain. Increase efforts to promote new energy replacement and replacement of buses, cruising taxis, and trucks in urban built-up areas (including muck trucks, cement tank trucks, and logistics vehicles), postal vehicles, municipal sanitation vehicles, and online taxis.

