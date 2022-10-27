Hengyang Daily News (all media reporter Jin Mingda correspondent Yang Fan) On October 26, the reporter learned from Hengyang Nanyue Airport that starting from October 30, the airport will implement the 2022 winter flight schedule, and a total of 17 operations are planned after the season. Routes and access to 27 domestic airports.

“There are three highlights in this flight change season. The flight volume ranks first in the province, the route layout is more perfect, and the operation time is continuously optimized.” The relevant person in charge of Hengyang Nanyue Airport said that due to the impact of the epidemic and the impact of the market, during this season change, There is a large-scale reduction in the number of airport flights across the country. Through scientific management and effective control, the flight volume of Hengyang Nanyue Airport is relatively stable. The planned weekly flight volume after the season changes is 264, leading all regional airports in the province.

After the implementation of the winter flight plan, Hengyang Nanyue Airport also cooperated with Beijing Capital Airlines to resume the Sanya⇌Hengyang⇌Shenyang route. The schedule is Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, effectively filling the gap in the northeast route; , Chengdu Shuangliu, Chengdu Tianfu, Haikou, Kunming, Jinan, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Sanya and other 11 airports have more than one flight a day, the airport accessibility has been further enhanced, the role of social and economic engines has been continuously highlighted, and the winter travel needs of passengers have been better satisfied. At the same time, through effective communication and joint efforts with airlines, some destinations in Hengyang Nanyue Airport have been further optimized after the season change, effectively reducing the situation of “early departure” and “late return”, creating more convenient conditions for passengers to travel.

Hengyang Nanyue Airport reminds passengers that at present, pre-sale of air tickets after the season has been opened one after another. Citizens can log in to the airline’s official website or major ticketing service platforms to book air tickets in advance.