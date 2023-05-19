Home » Heo Jung-min suddenly switched to private SNS after casting was revealed… why?
Heo Jung-min suddenly switched to private SNS after casting was revealed… why?

Actor Heo Jung-min, who continued to expose himself after his appearance in the drama failed, switched his social network service (SNS) to private.

Previously, after two months of preparing for the KBS drama ‘Hyosim’s self-recovery’ was cancelled, Heo Jung-min posted a long article and continued the exposure. On the 16th, Heo Jung-min said, “I prepared for two months. But is the writer dismissing that he doesn’t like actor Heo Jung-min? I can’t even see his face. Is it because I’m ugly? Is it because there are no X things? Can’t you act?” He said, “What about my 2 months of preparation and the days ahead? I’m trying to be patient, but I’m speaking out.” In response, KBS said, “It is true that the director and actor Heo Jung-min had only one meeting at the end of March. However, as a result of discussions with the production team afterwards, the conclusion was reached that the character and the actor’s image in the play did not match. Two weeks later, in April, I notified the management of the above facts,” he refuted, saying, “The writers involved in the non-appearance reveal that they were not involved in the casting at all.”

Later, Heo Jung-min additionally exposed the casting of the production company’s CEO 10 years ago and even mentioned the real name of the victim. Heo Jung-min continued to expose his intentions one after another by releasing captured photos containing the contents of the messenger conversation he had with the actor.

When he suddenly switched his SNS to private on the 19th, attention is focused on what his hidden intentions were.

