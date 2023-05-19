Home » Outrage over the murder of a jaguar in Antioquia
News

Outrage over the murder of a jaguar in Antioquia

by admin
Outrage over the murder of a jaguar in Antioquia

Senator María José Pizarro also spoke in this regard: “What is this savage? What a great pain to see how the jaguar disappears from our land, what a pain its murder. It is urgent that the environmental authorities make a presence in the area”adding a call to the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad.

For her part, Karen Johana Paz, deputy director in charge of Corantioquia Ecosystems, reported that the competent authorities are already investigating the facts.

According to preliminary investigations, the murder of the animal would have been generated as retaliation after the cat ate some cattle from several private properties of said paths. The authorities affirmed that the conflict with these animals has been growing in recent years, due to the felling of trees, burning of green areas, extensive cattle ranching, and hunting in northern Antioquia, which increasingly exposes jaguars and other species.

It is worth remembering that this area is vital for the feline, as it is considered the “jaguar biological corridor”, a natural system that connects essential biological corridors for the protection of biodiversity and ecosystem services. Despite this, outrageous facts such as the one registered continue to be presented.

See also  Young scientific and technological talents demonstrate their mission and 4 people from Jiangsu won the 26th China Youth May Fourth Medal - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

China announces immediate opening of group tourists from...

Trieste Councilor attacks then makes a mistake and...

May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa...

In González, south of Cesar, a relative of...

When literature meets art. One hundred years of...

Yavaş: We have not forgotten those who set...

They await charges against the fan who attacked...

Mainland China Announces Immediate Resumption of Taiwan Group...

Mediterranean University – Articles

D1 Lonato/J27: Kakadl FC winner of Unisport in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy