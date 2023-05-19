Outrage over the murder of a jaguar in Antioquia

Senator María José Pizarro also spoke in this regard: “What is this savage? What a great pain to see how the jaguar disappears from our land, what a pain its murder. It is urgent that the environmental authorities make a presence in the area”adding a call to the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad.

For her part, Karen Johana Paz, deputy director in charge of Corantioquia Ecosystems, reported that the competent authorities are already investigating the facts.

According to preliminary investigations, the murder of the animal would have been generated as retaliation after the cat ate some cattle from several private properties of said paths. The authorities affirmed that the conflict with these animals has been growing in recent years, due to the felling of trees, burning of green areas, extensive cattle ranching, and hunting in northern Antioquia, which increasingly exposes jaguars and other species.

It is worth remembering that this area is vital for the feline, as it is considered the “jaguar biological corridor”, a natural system that connects essential biological corridors for the protection of biodiversity and ecosystem services. Despite this, outrageous facts such as the one registered continue to be presented.