Hepatitis: Do you know which is the most common, the most dangerous and how to prevent it? – news

July 28 is the World Day against this pathology, which can be be caused by a variety of toxins, autoimmune diseases, or pathogens.

Regarding World Hepatitis Day on July 28, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in the Americas region there are about 80,000 new hepatitis B and C infections each year.

However, to prevent this pathology, which is inflammation of the liver, there are different strategies that must be taken into account. The first step is to identify the routes of infection, the main symptoms and when to see a doctor.

To learn about this delicate disease, we consulted the Nueva EPS doctor, Miguel Eduardo Rubio Toloza.

What is Hepatitis?

M.R. Hepatitis is a highly contagious infection usually caused by a viral infection. Within these viruses, five of its main types are known, which are the A, B, C, D y E, that generate a series of clinical manifestations, some can become acute, that is, symptoms can appear immediately, however, on some occasions, up to ten years later.

How does the transmission of the different types of hepatitis occur?

M.R. hepatitis a and e They can be contracted through the fecal-oral route, through the ingestion of contaminated food, due to the lack of hand washing after going to the bathroom and before preparing food. The types B, C y D They are transmitted by contact with blood, semen or contaminated body fluids, also by perinatal transmission during pregnancy. Also by sharing personal hygiene items, such as razors and toothbrushes, with people who have contracted the infection.

What is the most common type of hepatitis and what is the most dangerous?

M.R. hepatitis A it continues to be the most frequent of these infections in Colombia; however, hepatitis B y C They tend to be more dangerous due to their clinical manifestations, that is, they have consequences such as liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

What are the alarm symptoms?

M.R. These depend on the type of viral infection, in the case of hepatitis A the most frequent symptoms are fever, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, changes in the tone of the skin and eyes, which tend to take on a yellow tone. in the types B y C, The above symptoms can occur, however, in many cases no symptoms are present, which delays its diagnosis, causing further complications in the future.

How to prevent a possible contagion?

M.R. The best way to prevent type infection A, is to do a proper washing of hands and food, as well as its preparation. To prevent the spread of hepatitis B and C, it is important not to share personal hygiene objects, or needles or syringes, and to make proper use of condoms. In pregnant women, it is important to go to perinatal check-ups where quarterly tests are taken to rule out a possible hepatitis B infection.

Vaccines for Hepatitis A and B are included in the national immunization scheme, and it is important that parents attend their IPS with their children to guarantee their application.

