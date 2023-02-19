Although everything indicates that the will of the national government and the administrative authorities of Risaralda exists to carry out the construction of the highly complex hospital, there are still some issues to be clarified, to give continuity to the project.

This was recently stated in an interview with El Diario, Ricardo Bonilla, president of Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial (Findeter), who stressed that they have already met with the governor of Risaralda, reaching important agreements on the matter.

“Regarding the highly complex hospital, we reached 3 agreements. The first is to hold a meeting with the Ministry of Health to unlock the process and make this project viable. The second is that both the Risaralda Governor’s Office and us from Findeter are relaunching the contracts that are currently suspended for the consultant and the audit, so that the Ministry of Health can respond to its questions. Finally we began to review the financing process because enough resources left in the Conpes already appear”, highlighted Bonilla.

It must be taken into account that the first Conpes resources for this project have already been disbursed and will be used for the construction of the first building in which there will be medical offices and the administrative part.

The highly complex hospital for the Coffee Region that would be built in Pereira would cost $600,000 million. The previous national government allocated the resources for the work, but in the current government the work was not included in the National Development Plan.