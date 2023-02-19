Home News High complexity hospital issues for the Eje Cafetero still need to be unlocked
News

High complexity hospital issues for the Eje Cafetero still need to be unlocked

by admin
High complexity hospital issues for the Eje Cafetero still need to be unlocked

Although everything indicates that the will of the national government and the administrative authorities of Risaralda exists to carry out the construction of the highly complex hospital, there are still some issues to be clarified, to give continuity to the project.

This was recently stated in an interview with El Diario, Ricardo Bonilla, president of Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial (Findeter), who stressed that they have already met with the governor of Risaralda, reaching important agreements on the matter.

“Regarding the highly complex hospital, we reached 3 agreements. The first is to hold a meeting with the Ministry of Health to unlock the process and make this project viable. The second is that both the Risaralda Governor’s Office and us from Findeter are relaunching the contracts that are currently suspended for the consultant and the audit, so that the Ministry of Health can respond to its questions. Finally we began to review the financing process because enough resources left in the Conpes already appear”, highlighted Bonilla.

It must be taken into account that the first Conpes resources for this project have already been disbursed and will be used for the construction of the first building in which there will be medical offices and the administrative part.

The highly complex hospital for the Coffee Region that would be built in Pereira would cost $600,000 million. The previous national government allocated the resources for the work, but in the current government the work was not included in the National Development Plan.

You may also like

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Telling the Chinese story well plays the strong...

What is frontotemporal dementia, a disease suffered by...

Changsha takes multiple measures to boost tourism recovery

How to guarantee the right to education

The ravages of the “woke” doctrine

A new case of local focus on the...

Classic coffee Sunday at Hernán

Woman threw hot water on her daughter

Dongting Lake Migratory Bird Conservation International Forum Held...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy