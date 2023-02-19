After the age of 65 there may be a gradual loss of muscle mass and strength. It is a physiological process, completely normal in old age, which in medicine is called sarcopenia. Although there are still no therapies able to cure it, physical activity and a balanced diet can avoid the risk of an aggravation. In some cases, it may also be useful to take food supplements, clearly with the prescription of a specialist.

What is sarcopenia: causes and symptoms

Sarcopenia is a condition that affects overweight men and women. After the age of 65 there is a slow deterioration of muscle fibers (technically we talk about oxidative stress). The result is a loss of muscle mass which, during old age, can also lead to difficulty walking or making small efforts. In this case, we speak of a real pathology.

Between cause the best known of sarcopenia are:

sedentary lifestyle;

nutritional deficiencies;

poor hydration;

intestinal malabsorption;

inflammatory and endocrine pathologies;

chronic diseases.

As for the symptoms, generally there is a loss of muscle mass and physical strength which, in the most severe form, can lead to partial or total immobility. In some cases, there may be repercussions on other already established pathological conditions, leading to a general deterioration in the state of health.

Diagnosis and prevention

Sarcopenia, in its pathological form, can be diagnosed with some specific tests. Starting from x-ray detections (DEXA), and through some test (that of speed and gripping power), it is possible to establish the degree of severity of the disease.

As for the treatment, there is no pharmacological therapy capable of counteracting muscle deterioration. However, it is possible to prevent it with a balanced diet and some physical activity, especially with stretching exercises (muscle lengthening and aerobic activity).

When we talk about a “balanced diet” we are referring to a well-balanced diet which includes the intake of an adequate protein quota. A randomized study – Sarcopenia and Physical fRailty IN old people: multi-componenT Treatment Strategy (Progetto Sprint) – conducted by a team of experts, many of whom are Italian, demonstrated that at least 1.2 grams of protein per day per kilo of body weight are needed to protect a person from the risk of sarcopenia. This is a threshold that is rarely respected since, especially in old age, there is a tendency to drastically reduce food portions and eliminate some foods.

The importance of diet and the vegetarian approach

As is known, thediet it is essential to be able to stay healthy and live long. It is, even more so, to prevent the onset of serious pathologies and disabling physical conditions such as, for example, muscle deterioration.

A nutritious diet for the over 65s it must include the contribution of:

fibre;

protein;

phytosterols and polyphenols;

fatty acids;

omega3;

mineral salts;

vitamins;

antioxidants.

Until recently, it was widely believed that the vegetarian diet could cause a protein deficit such as to affect the deterioration of the musculoskeletal system. It’s really like this?

According to a US study, conducted by a group of researchers from the University of Massachusetts and Harvard, there would be no significant difference regarding the supply of protein from animal or plant sources. That said, it is advisable to consult a specialist or your own doctor for any type of eventuality.