News

Election Commission has released the general election schedule for Punjab Assembly.
Web Desk: According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission, the nomination papers can be submitted by the candidate from March 12 to 14 and the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done by March 22.
As per the election schedule, appeals on nomination papers can be submitted till March 27, election tribunals will deal with appeals till April 3.
Election Commission says that nomination papers can be withdrawn till April 5, election symbols will be given on April 6 and polling for Punjab Assembly elections will be held on April 30.
According to the election schedule, priority lists for reserved seats for women and minorities will be submitted by March 14.

