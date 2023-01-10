The first to try their hand at the Invalsi tests in March will be final year high school students. This year the tests are back as a necessary requirement for admission to the Maturità. A novelty already announced last November by the president of the INVALSI Robert Ricci which had aroused protests from student associations.

The dates of the Invalsi tests for high school students are for the sample classes: Wednesday 1, Thursday 2, Friday 3, Monday 6 March.