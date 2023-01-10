Home News High school diploma, the Invalsi tests return as a requirement for admission to the exam
News

High school diploma, the Invalsi tests return as a requirement for admission to the exam

by admin
High school diploma, the Invalsi tests return as a requirement for admission to the exam

The first to try their hand at the Invalsi tests in March will be final year high school students. This year the tests are back as a necessary requirement for admission to the Maturità. A novelty already announced last November by the president of the INVALSI Robert Ricci which had aroused protests from student associations.

The dates of the Invalsi tests for high school students are for the sample classes: Wednesday 1, Thursday 2, Friday 3, Monday 6 March.

See also  More than 1,000 trains for the Winter Olympics have been transferred to the Winter Paralympics guarantee_Focus_News Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China firmly opposes discriminatory...

Treviso’s librarian Paola Cavasin has died

Guangdong’s 2023 Civil Service Examination starts on the...

Goodbye Autovie Venete, from June the motorway concession...

Free treatment for “died” Chinese COVID patients worse...

Cremation for pets, the Feltre service

To protect health and prevent severe diseases, Xuzhou...

Fuel, in one week increases of more than...

On the first day of “Class B and...

Covid-19, electric scooters and Ukrainian art: a week...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy