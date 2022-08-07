[NTD, Beijing time, August 06, 2022]On August 6, there will be thunderstorms or hail weather of magnitude 8 to 10 in 12 provinces and cities including Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and short-term heavy rainfall in 18 provinces and cities. In Shanghai, there have been large hailstones the size of eggs. On the same day, 18 provinces and cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Xinjiang, and Sichuan experienced high temperatures of 35-39°C, with local temperatures reaching above 40°C.

On the afternoon of the 6th, “Shanghai Hail” rushed to the mainland Weibo hot search list. Many netizens have posted or posted pictures and videos, showing images of Shanghai being hit by hail.

In the video, whether it is on the road, on the ground of a small family courtyard, or in a parking lot in a community, hail can be seen smashing down. Hailstones hit windows, car windows, trees, ground, etc. The pictures posted on the Internet showed that the citizens picked up hailstones the size of an egg.

“The Paper” said that netizens said that the biggest hailstorm this time was “the size of a pigeon’s egg”.

The Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory issued an orange hail warning at 12:42 on the 6th. It is expected that in the next two hours, there is a high probability of hail in Baoshan, the northern part of the central city, Jiading, Minhang, Qingpu, Songjiang, Chongming and other places. The blue rainstorm warning signal has been updated to a yellow rainstorm warning. At present, Shanghai’s high temperature orange, thunder and lightning yellow, rainstorm yellow, gale yellow, hail orange 5 warnings are hanging high.

In addition to Shanghai, 11 other provinces and cities in China will experience thunderstorms, strong winds or hail of magnitude 8 to 10.

The mainland Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue warning for strong convective weather at 10:00 on the 6th, from 2:00 pm on the 6th to 2:00 pm on the 7th, in eastern and central southern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Heilongjiang, western Jilin, northeastern Shaanxi, and northern Shanxi. , western and central and northern Hebei, eastern and northwestern Beijing, Tianjin, northern Shandong, central Zhejiang, southeastern Guangxi and other areas will have 8-10 thunderstorms, strong winds or hail.

Hetao area and central and eastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Heilongjiang, western Jilin, southern and western Liaoning, northeastern Shaanxi, northern Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, northern and eastern Shandong, southern Jiangsu, Zhejiang, central and southern Fujian, northwestern Guizhou and 18 places including central, Yunnan, central and southern Guangxi, western Guangdong, and Hainan Island experienced short-term heavy precipitation, with hourly rainfall of 30-50 mm, and local rainfall of more than 80 mm.

It is expected that the main impact period of strong convective weather will be from the afternoon of the 6th to the daytime of the 7th.

At the same time, 18 provinces and cities including Beijing and Shanghai are experiencing high temperatures.

At 6 a.m. on the 6th, the Central Meteorological Observatory of the Mainland issued a high temperature yellow warning. It is expected that during the day on the 6th, Beijing, central and southern Hebei, most of Shaanxi, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shanghai, Hubei, most of Hunan, most of Jiangxi, Zhejiang , most of Fujian, Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, western Inner Mongolia, central and northern Ningxia, Xinjiang Turpan and eastern southern Xinjiang Basin have high temperature weather of 35~39℃.

Among them, the local temperature in northern Chongqing, Turpan, Xinjiang and other places can reach above 40 °C.

