Higher education in Senegal: more than 150 million dollars for rapid integration into the labor market – Capsud.net

WASHINGTON, USA, June 30, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-The World Bank has approved $150 million in financing to improve the capacity of higher education institutions in Senegal to adapt the skills taught to the needs of the labor market. The World Bank funding is matched by a $1.9 million grant from the Early Learning Partnership (ELP) multi-donor trust fund.

This support is part of the Professional Higher Education Project Oriented to Integration and Success for Young People (ESPOIR‐Jeunes). It is designed to improve the economic performance of higher education graduates, in line with the objectives of promoting inclusive growth, shared prosperity and gender equality in Senegal.

“We are confident that the objectives of this project will be achieved because it is inspired by the already satisfactory results of the Higher Institute of Professional Studies (ISEP) in Thiès, financed by the World Bank. This funding enables the creation of eight other institutions in regions targeted by the Government of Senegal. The adequate and relevant professional skills that they offer will facilitate the rapid integration of beneficiaries into the labor market. This project should have a positive impact with, in the short term, the registration of more than 16,000 students as first cohorts in the newly created ISEPs” to say Keiko Miwa, World Bank Country Director for Cabo Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Senegal.

The 8 new ISEPs will be built in regions with different profiles according to socio-economic needs.

“These new ISEPs will take into account the intrinsic potential of the geographical areas of each region, from the mining trades to those related to fruit growing, or even the processing of fish products, not forgetting the textile industry. The objective is to be able to respond to local professional demand,” said Pamela Mulet, Education Specialist and team leader of the ESPOIR-Jeunes project at the World Bank.

In addition to creating infrastructure, this project will support ongoing and planned higher education reforms. It should thus improve the sector’s governance framework while supporting the State of Senegal in its strategic options, in particular the widening of access to short-term tertiary vocational training programs and also the promotion of greater use. information technology in higher education.

