Four thousand people reached the Cfs (the training and safety center) in Sedico between Saturday and Sunday for the eleventh edition of Inform @, the orientation fair that presents second and eighth grade children and their parents the entire educational offer of the Belluno high schools. The first post Covid edition without the quota of admissions has hit the mark. «Last year we had 3800 accesses», remembers Sheila Rech, referent of BellunOrienta, the network that organizes the event, «this year we have reached four thousand admissions. And, except for some moments of greater influx, the families are well distributed during all the time slots, both Saturday and Sunday, from 10 to 17.30. It was a very beautiful edition, also because we are now running in and here in Sedico we have very large spaces available for the stands of the schools in the province of Belluno, all present ».

Among these, for the first time, there was also the CPIA (provincial center for adult education), which was added to the historically present institutions: Follador-De Rossi, Cfs (construction school), Val Boite pole, Segato -Brustolon, Is Feltre, Dolomieu, Catullo, Cadore high school, Lollino, Della Lucia, Da Vinci, Renier, Enaip Veneto, Canossian institute, Galilei-Tiziano, Calvi, Consortium center, Fermi institute and Dal Piaz. The Dal Piaz high school has just renewed the role of leader of BellunOrienta for another five years. “We note with satisfaction that more and more second-grade kids, in addition to third-graders, are taking part in this initiative”, underlines Mario Baldasso, head teacher of the Giorgio Dal Piaz high school in Feltre. «This allows you to start the orientation process more calmly. Also this year we record the adhesion of all the institutes in the province that have set up really beautiful stands, as well as well supplied with contents, information materials and gadgets ». Families and young people from practically every corner of the province took part in the orientation fair.

But the orientation process does not end there. It will continue, as well as among the desks and in the family, even with the days of open school. In this regard, BellunOrienta has already prepared the calendar of appointments in the individual institutes. It can be downloaded from the website www.bellunorienta.it. “The novelty of this year”, adds Maurizio Milani for the organization, “was in the provision of a new service for parents: short meetings, information pills on school systems, to present a map that allowed you to move between the dozens and dozens of offers with order and clarity ». The 2022 edition of Inform @ was inaugurated on Saturday morning in the presence of the president of the Province of Belluno, Roberto Padrin, and the director of the territorial school office of Belluno, Massimiliano Salvador. During the brief opening ceremony there was no lack of reference to the theme of the demographic decline which, inevitably, will also be reflected in the numbers of the Belluno school system.