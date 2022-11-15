UDINE. Sixty-two-year-old Milan Stanisavljevic, of Serbian origin but residing in the Friulian capital, died in the Udine hospital a few hours after the accident that took place on the morning of Monday 14 November in via Ascoli.

The trauma reported by the man, born in 1960, who was riding his bicycle when, for reasons still under investigation by the police, was hit by a vehicle in transit, was too serious. The request for intervention was immediately sent to the single emergency number Nue112: the crew of an ambulance and a self-medical doctor provided the first on-site treatment to the injured person, who was then transferred in very serious conditions to the hospital in Udine. A few hours after his hospitalization, however, the 50-year-old passed away.