In the Korneuburg district, there was an accident with a motorcycle handlebar and a car on Tuesday evening. The biker drove into a car that had previously braked. The 50-year-old then fell and slid into the oncoming lane, where an oncoming vehicle hit the man. Any help came too late for the biker from the Gänserndorf district. The 33-year-old driver who was driving in the oncoming lane suffered minor injuries.

