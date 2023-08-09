Energy group expects energy prices to remain high for wholesalers

E.On therefore adjusted the tariffs in several phases. Customers who had recently received a price increase had previously been driving at comparatively low prices for a longer period of time. They would have benefited the longest from the fact that years in advance they had bought at reasonable prices. The future points more and more in the direction of dynamic electricity prices. At the beginning of June, E.On CEO Leonhard Birnbaum said in a WiWo interview: “Theoretically, dynamic contracts already exist, you can already have a smart meter installed. But first the intelligent electricity meters have to be installed across the board, then the market for the dynamic tariffs will also develop.”

The manager reported that the number of customers in Germany was stable overall. During the energy crisis, the rate of switching to other providers had fallen dramatically. The willingness to change has revived in the last three or four months. Customers often switched from the basic service to a special contract with E.On. It shows that the customers are satisfied overall and only want to change the price.

