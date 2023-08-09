Home » Energy group expects energy prices to remain high for wholesalers
Business

Energy group expects energy prices to remain high for wholesalers

by admin
Energy group expects energy prices to remain high for wholesalers

E.On therefore adjusted the tariffs in several phases. Customers who had recently received a price increase had previously been driving at comparatively low prices for a longer period of time. They would have benefited the longest from the fact that years in advance they had bought at reasonable prices. The future points more and more in the direction of dynamic electricity prices. At the beginning of June, E.On CEO Leonhard Birnbaum said in a WiWo interview: “Theoretically, dynamic contracts already exist, you can already have a smart meter installed. But first the intelligent electricity meters have to be installed across the board, then the market for the dynamic tariffs will also develop.”

also read the interview with E.On boss Birnbaum: “Germany needs a new operating system”

The manager reported that the number of customers in Germany was stable overall. During the energy crisis, the rate of switching to other providers had fallen dramatically. The willingness to change has revived in the last three or four months. Customers often switched from the basic service to a special contract with E.On. It shows that the customers are satisfied overall and only want to change the price.

See also  The EU should just leave African countries alone

You may also like

Resolution 10 of 08/01/2023 – Mandate to the...

Tyson Foods Inc. Announces Closure of Four Chicken...

Progressing Smoothly: Ensuring Guaranteed Delivery of Buildings and...

AI becomes center of financial crisis, says US...

analysis of the Ftse All Share Italian Bank...

New analysis: Electric cars in China cheaper than...

Lerner to Sofri: “Always on the right side”....

Shandong: Leading the Way in Modern Industry and...

German exports to China collapse

Sting banks, Bini Smaghi: “Loans will drop, market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy