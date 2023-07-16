Hitmen take the life of Mexican journalist Nelson Matus

The journalist and director of the information portal ‘Lo Real de Guerrero’, Nelson Matus, was shot to death this Saturday night in a parking lot in the city of Acapulco, in Mexico. Matus was in the car park when he was surprised by several unknown subjects shortly after 3:00 p.m. (local time) who […]

