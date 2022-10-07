Source title: Hohhot: Strictly prevent the spillover of the epidemic risk in principle

According to Qingcheng Financial Media, in order to further strengthen the management of personnel leaving Hohhot, strictly prevent the spillover of the epidemic risk, and minimize the risk of the spread of the epidemic, the measures to prevent the spillover of the epidemic risk in Hohhot are hereby announced as follows:

In principle, people in Hohhot will not leave Hohhot for the time being (except for truck drivers and passengers)those who go out to seek medical treatment and other special circumstances must meet the following conditions:

1. Report to the destination in advance and obtain the destination receipt certificate.

2. The epidemic prevention and control headquarters of each banner, county and district receive the certificate according to the destinationaccording to the negative result of the nucleic acid test of “three inspections in five days” and the green code of the health code, a certificate of departure will be issued after the evaluation and judgment.

three,Those who go to Beijing check the destination report receipt certificate, the territorial epidemic prevention and control headquarters agree to leave the call certificate, strictly implement temperature measurement, scan the Qingcheng code, and check the negative certificate of 2 nucleic acid tests within 48 hours(Except for truck drivers and passengers) and other measures, on-site inspection of the Beijing Health Treasure Green Code, registration of personal information, single-person and single-tube nucleic acid sampling, on-site antigen testing, and normal antigen results are allowed to pass.

4. Those who go to other areas outside Beijing check on-site the certificate of receipt of the destination of the departing person, the certificate of departure from the local epidemic prevention and control headquarters, and strictly implement the temperature measurement, scan the Qingcheng code, and check the negative certificate of 2 nucleic acid tests within 48 hours (Except for truck drivers and passengers) and other measures, nucleic acid sampling will be carried out.

5. When the truck drivers and passengers call in, strictly implement measures such as temperature measurement, scanning the Qingcheng code, and checking the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours, and conduct nucleic acid sampling on the ground. After the incoming call, the point-to-point closed-loop transportation is carried out. The truck drivers and passengers do not get off or contact the whole process. The goods are loaded (unloaded) and left, and they are not allowed to stop at will in the city. When leaving the call, strictly implement temperature measurement, scan the Qingcheng code, check the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 24 hours, and conduct nucleic acid sampling from the call; Personal information is registered, nucleic acid sampling is carried out by a single person and a single tube, and an antigen test is carried out on the spot. Those with normal antigen results will be allowed to pass.

Please consciously perform personal prevention and control responsibilities and obligations, do a good job in personal protection during travel, prevent epidemic risks during travel, strictly implement local epidemic prevention and control policies and regulations, and actively cooperate with the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures.

The above measures will be adjusted in time according to changes in the epidemic situation.

Hohhot responds to novel coronavirus

Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters

October 7, 2022