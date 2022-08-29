Original title: Kunming’s economic operation continued to recover from January to July

On August 27, the Kunming Municipal Bureau of Statistics released the economic performance of Kunming from January to July 2022. Since the beginning of this year, in the face of the complex and severe external environment and the impact of the staged impact of the epidemic, Kunming has firmly grasped the implementation of a package of policies to stabilize the economy, and the city’s economic operation has continued to recover. “Influenced, the growth of major indicators is lower than expected, and more efforts are still needed to keep the economy operating within a reasonable range.

Data show that from January to July, industries above designated size in Kunming maintained growth, and the added value increased by 0.4% year-on-year. In terms of the three major industrial sectors, the mining industry increased by 8.7%, the manufacturing industry increased by 2.4%, and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water decreased by 12.2%. Key industries increased by three and decreased by four. Specifically, the tobacco product industry increased by 11.1%, the petroleum, coal and other fuel processing industry increased by 5.9%, the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry increased by 0.7%, the metallurgical industry decreased by 0.1%, the chemical raw material and chemical product manufacturing industry decreased by 3.7%, and the equipment manufacturing industry decreased by 3.7%. 7.4%, and the electricity and heat production and supply industry decreased by 23.9%.

From January to July, the city’s fixed asset investment growth rate slowed down, and fixed asset investment (excluding farmers) increased by 0.8% year-on-year. Among them, industrial investment increased by 45.5%, infrastructure investment increased by 18.0%, and real estate investment decreased by 24.4%.

In the consumer goods market, from January to July, the city’s consumer goods market continued to pick up, with total retail sales of 181.673 billion yuan, down 0.8% year-on-year. According to the location of business units, urban retail sales were 170.954 billion yuan, down 0.8%; rural retail sales were 10.719 billion yuan, down 0.6%. In terms of consumption patterns, retail sales of goods were 149.900 billion yuan, down 0.8%; catering revenue was 31.773 billion yuan, down 0.5%. (Reporter Luo Zongwei)