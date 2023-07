Five weeks vacation versus 14 weeks vacation a year: A bill that many families cannot pay. The discrepancy between parents’ vacation entitlements and children’s vacation times is a challenge. In recent years, Kinderfreunde have implemented a project that is relieving more and more parents: holidays at work. During the summer holidays, around 600 children spend time in 15 Innviertel companies, namely where mum or dad works. A success-story.

