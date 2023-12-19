Hollywood actor’s son charged with murder after police find woman’s torso

Los Angeles – The medical examiner’s office has confirmed the date of death of Mei Li Haskell, the wife of Hollywood agent’s son, Samuel Haskell. Mei Li Haskell’s death was reported on November 8, the same day authorities found a woman’s torso in a Los Angeles dumpster. The location of her death is recorded as a parking lot, but authorities have not disclosed the cause of death.

Samuel Haskell was arrested last month after the discovery of the torso, which was later identified to belong to his wife, Mei Li Haskell. Haskell was charged with three counts of murder, including the deaths of his parents Gaoshan Li, 71, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, who are currently missing. According to the coroner’s record, the manner of Mei Li Haskell’s death remains under investigation.

Haskell, 35, is currently held without bail and is under investigation by the Los Angeles police. He is the son of the renowned Hollywood agent, Sam Haskell, and was living with his wife, children, and in-laws in Los Angeles.

The case came to light after a day laborer reported finding body parts in a black plastic garbage bag Haskell allegedly asked him to remove from his home. Blood evidence and other items were found inside the couple’s home, according to the Los Angeles Police Detective Efrén Gutiérrez. Meanwhile, the couple’s three children have been found and are being cared for by family members.

CNN has reached out to Los Angeles police for comments and is working on identifying Haskell’s attorney. The investigation is ongoing.

— By CNN’s Sarah Moon, Christina Maxouris, and Steve Almasy

