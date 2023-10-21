Honduran Migrants in the US’ Temporary Protection Status Face Uncertainty and Deprivation of Rights

Honduran Migrants in the US Left “Adrift” as Temporary Protection Status Expires

The 70,000 Honduran migrants granted temporary protection status (TPS) in the United States find themselves in a state of uncertainty as they face the end of their legal status. Many of these individuals are on the verge of retirement after spending 20 or 30 years working and residing in the country, only to be denied the benefits of permanent residence.

Orlando López, president of the integrated Honduran organization Francisco Morazán, which was established in 1996 to advocate for TPS for Hondurans affected by Hurricane Mitch, voiced his concerns about the situation. López explained that despite the gratitude towards the United States for welcoming Hondurans during the aftermath of the devastating hurricane, those under the TPS program are still denied the same benefits given to immigrants with permanent residency or citizenship. This includes the right to receive Medicare healthcare, a pressing concern for those reaching retirement age.

López pleaded with US authorities to recognize the predicament faced by Hondurans who have contributed to the country for decades but are now left in limbo. He emphasized that the current TPS holders, many of whom are already in their seventies, have had their rights stripped away and are unable to secure permanent residence despite meeting the criteria after years of staying in the United States.

Expressing alarm about the future of TPS holders, López criticized politicians for failing to deliver on promises of immigration reform and urged them to take action. More than a million Hondurans live in the United States, the majority of whom are undocumented, deepening concerns for the community’s well-being.

In addition to the challenges faced by Honduran TPS holders, López highlighted another concern—the shift in the country’s political landscape under the socialist government of President Xiomara Castro. The recent decision to sever ties with Taiwan and establish relations with China has caused worry among Honduran activists. López argued that this move puts the country at risk of communism entering its borders, and he disagreed with the direction taken by the Castro administration.

The Honduran government has been granted TPS multiple times since January 1999, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Mitch. However, in 2017, former president Donald Trump terminated the program. TPS allows the US government to grant and periodically renew permission to stay and work to citizens of countries affected by natural disasters or violence.

The uncertain future faced by the Honduran TPS community underscores the need for comprehensive immigration reform. The rights of these individuals, who have built their lives in the United States, should not be overlooked. It is crucial that policymakers take action to address their plight and provide a clear path towards permanent residency or citizenship.

