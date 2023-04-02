Home News Honduras: Government supports One China policy – NPLA
The foreign ministers signing the document. Photo: Honduran government Twitter channel

(Tegucigalpa, March 26, 2023, Latin Press) The government of Honduras has decided to no longer maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan and recognizes the island as part of China, according to an official statement shared by Honduran media. This also includes recognition of the Chinese head of state as the sole legitimate representative of all of China. “Taiwan is undeniably part of Chinese territory, so the Honduran government has severed all diplomatic ties with Taiwan and pledged to have no official contact with the country,” the letter reads. A video released by the Honduran Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter shows Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina signing the joint memorandum with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. In the document, Beijing and Tegucigalpa declare their intention to establish diplomatic relations and send ambassadors to the capitals. The two governments agreed to develop a friendly relationship. This should be based on mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence. Furthermore, there should be no interference in internal affairs. In the document, the Chinese government also expresses its appreciation for the decision of the highest Honduran authorities to establish bilateral relations.

CC BY-SA 4.0 Government supports One China policy by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

