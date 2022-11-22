On November 21, the Hongkou District Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group Meeting was held to convey the spirit of the city’s Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group Meeting, and to study and deploy the current and next stage of the district’s key epidemic prevention and control work.

Guo Fang, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the District Party Committee, and leader of the District Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Lu Ming, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee, Acting District Mayor, and Leader of the District Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control, conveyed the spirit of the meeting of the Municipal Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control and raised requirements. Du Songquan, deputy secretary of the district party committee and executive deputy head of the district epidemic prevention and control leading group, presided over the meeting. District leaders Jiang Renhui, Wu Qiang, Zhou Rong, Xuan Yizhou, Chen Xiaojie, Zhang Wei attended.

The meeting pointed out that we must unify our thinking. The current epidemic prevention and control situation is still severe and complicated. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s latest instructions on the current epidemic prevention and control work, thoroughly implement the requirements of the meeting of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, and understand, implement and optimize in a comprehensive, complete and accurate manner. Epidemic prevention and control measures. Further enhance risk awareness, anxiety awareness, and bottom-line thinking, scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, and continuously improve the overall prevention and control capabilities and work quality and efficiency.

The meeting pointed out that practical work should be done. With the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” and the execution ability of “executing everything in place”, we will earnestly shoulder the major political responsibility of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to give full play to the supervisory and guiding role of the “two-way long system”, strengthen the special inspection and supervision of “place code” scanning, and strictly strengthen the control of key places such as entertainment venues, elderly care institutions, shopping malls, vegetable markets, and schools. It is necessary to intensify the vaccination work of the elderly, further raise awareness, analyze the situation, think of all methods, make the greatest efforts, fully promote the implementation of vaccination work, and jointly build a solid line of defense for the health of community residents.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to coordinate and advance. As the end of the year approaches, major and important matters are concentrated. The more critical this time is, the less we can make mistakes and make chaos in the midst of busyness. We must always firmly grasp the requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”, resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics, step up efforts to investigate potential safety hazards, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. , Maintain and continue the good momentum.

(Source: Shanghai Hongkou)

(Editors in charge: Mu Yifan, Xuan Zhaoqiang)

Share for more people to see