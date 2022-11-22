Home Business ASIA COMM HOLD (00104) released its interim results and the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$6.989 million, a year-on-year decrease of 80.23%_Sina Finance_Sina.com
ASIA COMM HOLD (00104) released its interim results and the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$6.989 million, a year-on-year decrease of 80.23%

by admin

ASIA COMM HOLD(00104) announced the unaudited interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved operating income of HK$291 million, a year-on-year decrease of 32.44%; the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$6.989 million, a year-on-year decrease of 80.23% ; Basic earnings per share were HK0.94 cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in revenue was mainly due to the termination of the watch wholesale business in July 2021, and the sales of watches and clocks during the period fell after the implementation of the city closure in China.

