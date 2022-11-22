You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, don’t miss it.[点击进入活动页面]

ASIA COMM HOLD(00104) announced the unaudited interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved operating income of HK$291 million, a year-on-year decrease of 32.44%; the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$6.989 million, a year-on-year decrease of 80.23% ; Basic earnings per share were HK0.94 cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in revenue was mainly due to the termination of the watch wholesale business in July 2021, and the sales of watches and clocks during the period fell after the implementation of the city closure in China.

