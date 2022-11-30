Hongkou: On-the-spot inspection of epidemic prevention and control, safe production to effectively improve the overall work quality and efficiency of epidemic prevention and controlFly into the homes of ordinary people

On the evening of November 28, Guo Fang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the District Party Committee, went to the front line to check on the situation of epidemic prevention and control, production safety, etc. Guo Fang pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound”, Unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, implement 20 optimization measures, further consolidate the responsibility for epidemic prevention, do a good job in key tasks, and effectively improve the quality and efficiency of the overall work of epidemic prevention and control, Coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development more efficiently to ensure that the epidemic is prevented, the economy is stabilized, and development is safe. Lu Ming, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee and Acting District Mayor, Du Songquan, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee, and Xuan Yizhou, Member of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee attended the inspection.

Guo Fang came to Harbin Road, inspected theaters, restaurants, bars and other night-time business establishments along the road, and learned more about the situation of epidemic prevention and control, code scanning and verification, and production safety in the business establishments. Guo Fang pointed out that the current epidemic prevention and control is at a critical moment, and there must be no slight slack and fluke mentality. We must always maintain a high degree of vigilance, deepen the promotion of scanning code inspections in public places, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities and publicity and guidance, and achieve timely progress. Must scan, should scan all scans, and effectively improve the scanning rate of “site codes”. It is necessary to intensify publicity efforts without slack, raise the general public’s awareness of epidemic prevention and control, encourage citizens to standardize wearing masks, consciously abide by the order of scanning codes, and be the first person responsible for their own health.

In the pedestrian tunnel on Jiulong Road, Guo Fang asked the relevant departments to strengthen night inspections to ensure that the investigation is in place and no dead ends are left, so as to prevent bridge holes, pedestrian tunnels and other areas from becoming temporary gathering places for people, and effectively eliminate the hidden dangers of epidemic transmission.

At the two under-construction sites on Tianzhen Road and Baoding Road, Guo Fang listened in detail to the work reports on epidemic prevention and control and production safety at the construction sites. Guo Fang emphasized that it is necessary to consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, tighten the chain of responsibility, and ensure that the epidemic prevention measures are implemented in detail for every responsible subject and every job post. It is necessary to strictly implement various prevention and control measures on the construction site, ensure the strict implementation of nucleic acid testing and closed-loop management, and resolutely hold the line of defense against the occurrence of clustered epidemics on the construction site.



Guo Fang also came to a temporary centralized isolation point to learn more about the closed-loop management of personnel in the isolation point, on-duty duty, service guarantee, material storage, etc., and cordially expressed condolences to the staff who are sticking to the front line of epidemic prevention and control day and night. Guo Fang pointed out that centralized isolation is a key link and an important line of defense to cut off the transmission of the epidemic. It is necessary to resolutely overcome paralyzed thinking, war weariness, and a relaxed mentality, and do a good job in the centralized isolation point control. Especially in the early winter season, when the weather turns cold, while strictly implementing the epidemic prevention requirements, the isolation point must also attach great importance to fire safety, strengthen fire safety management such as fire and electricity, investigate and eliminate various safety hazards, and build a safe production line of defense.

