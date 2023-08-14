Hooded man attacks Mannheim Jungbuschbar with pepper spray – police are looking for witnesses!

Mannheim. Pepper spray was used in a bar in Mannheim on Saturday morning. According to the police, a group of 15 masked people gathered in front of a bar on Jungbuschstrasse shortly after 5 a.m. One person from this group then entered the bar and, without aiming, sprayed pepper spray into the guest room. The perpetrator then ran away with the rest of the group in the direction of the Devil’s Bridge. So far it is not known why the perpetrators attacked the bar.

About 16 people who were in the bar experienced eye and respiratory irritation from the pepper mist. All those affected received medical treatment on site.

During the subsequent search, a 23-year-old man was provisionally arrested on Bismarckstrasse shortly before 5:30 a.m. There is a suspicion that he was involved in the pepper spray attack. A small amount of drugs and a black balaclava were also found on him.

The police initiated investigations into dangerous bodily harm in 16 cases. Witnesses who can provide information are asked to contact the Mannheim city center police station on 0621-1258-0.

