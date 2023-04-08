In this respect, the now published data from Pfizer cause for optimism. In their publication, the researchers come to the conclusion that there are no safety concerns for the maternal RSVpreF vaccine. The incidence of adverse events reported within 1 month post-injection or within 1 month postpartum was in the vaccine group with the Placebo group comparable (13.8 percent of Women and 37.1 percent of infants on verum versus 13.1 percent and 34.5 percent and placebo, respectively). However, it must be mentioned that in the clinical study, high-risk pregnancies were affected by the Vaccination were excluded, so no safety information is available for this group.