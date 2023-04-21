Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, bombarded with negative reviews for being “too woke”

In a totally predictable way, unfortunately, with the opening of user reviews for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores the classic also emerged bombardment of negative reviews because of his content judged “too woke”.

In the face of an average critic rating which currently stands at 81 out of about twenty reviews, thus confirming the positive assessment of the first ratings, the users’ Metascore reports a worrying 4,8due to the fact that most of the reviews are negative.

In the face of some more sensible criticism of the story construction and the variety of the action, a lot of user evaluations focus on Aloy’s sexual address, given the revelation that emerged from what happens to the protagonist within the new expansion ( which is a spoiler, in case you haven’t gotten there).

A large part of the negative reviews criticize the game’s turn towards the cause LGBTQarguing that the developers wanted to insert a political agenda within Horizon Forbidden West and plead the cause of homosexual people by inserting elements that concern this, more or less forcibly.

Among these various allegations of alleged propaganda woke tend to miss the most sensible criticisms and in a short time the reviews with a rating of “0” have become the majority. In the meantime, in the past few hours it has emerged that a code of the Pangea Statuettes is missing in Italian, you can read it at this address.