Soccer Bundesliga: Hertha BSC – Werder Bremen in the live ticker

Soccer Bundesliga: Hertha BSC – Werder Bremen in the live ticker
Hertha BSC against Werder Bremen in the live ticker

Reading time: 2 minutes

Pal Dardai is Hertha coach for the third time

Source: dpa/David Indian song

Great setting for the comeback: Pal Dardai meets Werder Bremen with Hertha BSC on Saturday afternoon in the sold-out Olympic Stadium. Can the coach celebrate a successful premiere? Follow the game here in the live ticker.

FIt’s crunch time for Hertha BSC. The Berliners still have six games to jump from last place in the table to a non-relegation zone. The game against Werder Bremen (3.30 p.m.) will start on Saturday, in which Pal Dardai will be back on the bench as head coach for the first time.

Back there: The Hungarian Dardai has been the head coach of the Berliners twice – from 2015 to 2019 and from January to November 2021. In 2015 the Berliners won their first game in Mainz (2-0), in 2021 there was a 1-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt. In the end, however, the longed-for relegation succeeded in both cases. That is the task this time too.

Full house: When he returns, perfect external conditions beckon. Not only more than 20 degrees and sun, but also a full stadium. All 74,667 tickets for the game have been taken. For the third time this season (previously against Union and Bayern), the Olympic Stadium is sold out.

Difficult task: Dardai’s record against Bremen, on the other hand, is anything but rosy. He has not yet been able to win with Hertha against Werder as a coach. There have been five draws and three defeats so far.

Weakness vs Strength: Working on the header game was announced for the Hertha pros in the first week under Dardai. With good reason: no team concedes more headed goals than the Berliners (eleven). Bremen have also scored eleven times with their head.

Old acquaintance: Werder coach Ole Werner played for Hertha for a year as a youth player. The Berlin past of defender Niklas Stark is much richer. The 28-year-old played for the Old Lady from 2015 until last summer and made 199 appearances for the club.

