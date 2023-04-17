Home » Dardai takes over at Hertha BSC for coach Schwarz
Dardai takes over at Hertha BSC for coach Schwarz

Status: 04/17/2023 3:06 p.m

Hertha BSC has released coach Sandro Schwarz. As the club announced, Pal Dardai will take over as coach.

Hertha suffered a 5-2 defeat at fellow competitor Schalke 04 on Friday (April 14, 2023). The team slipped to 18th place. Sports director Benjamin Weber spoke of one in a statement from the club “in the way terrifying defeat”.

Pal Dardai will now take over the team until the end of the season. They now want to fight for relegation “set a new stimulus”According to the announcement, Weber said.

Dardai’s third rescue mission at Hertha

For Dardai, Hertha record player, it will be the third rescue mission at Hertha. Dardai kept the club in the Bundesliga in the 2014/15 and 2020/21 seasons. “Pal has already shown twice that with his clear demeanor and plan he can stabilize a team and lead them out of such situations.”said Weber.

The last collaboration ended in November 2021. Dardai’s son Marton is also in Hertha’s squad. The 21-year-old was in the starting eleven when Schalke went bankrupt. “There are still six games left, maybe two more”said Dardai according to Hertha. “I will do everything with the team to ensure that this club stays in the Bundesliga. It won’t be an easy task, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Remaining program relegation battle
Gameday Bochum Stuttgart Schalke Hertha BSC

29

Wolfsburg (H)

Augsburg (A)

Freiburg (A)

Bremen (H)

30

Dortmund (H)

Gladbach (H)

Bremen (H)

Bavaria (A)

31

Gladbach (A)

Hertha (A)

Mainz (A)

Stuttgart (H)

32

Augsburg (H)

Leverkusen (H)

Bavaria (A)

Cologne (A)

33

Hertha (A)

Mainz (A)

Frankfurt (H)

Bochum (H)

34

Leverkusen (H)

Hoffenheim (H)

Leipzig (A)

Wolfsburg (A)
Black under criticism after six games without a win

After the defeat in Gelsenkirchen on Friday evening, Schwarz had rhetorically prepared for his expulsion. “That’s realistic. I’m responsible”, he said on the “DAZN” microphone. Hertha is threatened with the first relegation since 2012.

be it ‘legitimate and the club’s responsibility to be concerned’said Black. Six games in a row without a win, a frightening system failure of the complete defense in the “final” at the bottom of the table – arguments for continued employment could hardly be found.

Herthas Ex-Trainer Sandro Schwarz

FC Schalke 04 overran Hertha BSC in an intense Bundesliga relegation duel. Berlin had blatant problems, especially defensively.
more

Magath saved Hertha in the preseason

In view of the financially precarious situation, there is not much leeway at Hertha for another, certainly more expensive trainer emergency solution than Dardai. The influence of the new investor 777 Partners will also be important. The announced 100 million euros of funds are already planned for the unavoidable debt repayment.

In the previous season, Felix Magath took over for the end of the season and ultimately saved the Berliners from falling into second division in the relegation against Hamburger SV (0:1/2:0). Black was then hired as head coach.

