Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – 17 aprile – DIIES | Seminario: Integration of Transport, ICT and Energy for smart and sustainable development: Advanced theories and scientific applications for Transportation Systems

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articoli – 17 aprile – DIIES | Seminario: Integration of Transport, ICT and Energy for smart and sustainable development: Advanced theories and scientific applications for Transportation Systems

Integration of Transport, ICT and Energy for smart and sustainable development:

Advanced theories and scientific applications for Transportation Systems

Sustainable development of corridors: sustainability and social equity

Prof. Agostino Nuzzolo, (fr) University of Rome “Tor Vergata”

As part of the activities of the “PhD in Information Engineering” he was born in “National Center for Sustainable Mobility – MOST” il day 17 April 2023the Transport group of the Department of Information Engineering, Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy (DIIES) organized the event entitled “Integration of Transport, ICT and Energy for smart and sustainable development: Advanced theories and scientific applications for Transportation Systems”.

The Seminar will take place at the DIIES Transport Systems Analysis Laboratory (LAST) premises, with the following program:

ore 10:00-11:00 “The components of sustainable mobility in the evaluation of public investments: national references” – Prof. Francesco Russo, University of Mediterranean Studies of Reggio Calabria;

11:00-12:30 Scientific seminar: “Sustainability and social equity in the evaluation of investments in transport infrastructures” – Prof. Agostino Nuzzolo, (fr) University of Rome “Tor Vergata”;

12:30-13:00 Scientific seminar: “Sustainability and social equity in the evaluation of investments in transport infrastructures” – Prof. Corrado Rindone, University of Mediterranean Studies of Reggio Calabria.

ore 14:15 – 16:00 Follow-up: Sustainability and social equity in the evaluation of investments in transport infrastructures – open debate.

The afternoon session will be attended by the Rector, prof. Giuseppe Zimbalatti, the director of the DIIES Department, prof. Claudio De Capua, the director of the DICEAM Department, prof. Giovanni Leonardi and the coordinator of the Doctoral College in Information Engineering, Prof. Antonella Molinaro.

The event is consistent with the research activities carried out by DIIES, as affiliated to the spoke4-Rail Transportation of the National Center for Sustainable Mobility-MOST, funded by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

