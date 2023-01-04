In Olds, a city in Alberta, Canada, winters are cold. Temperatures drop to 4 degrees below zero. But an agronomist named Dong Jianyi has built a giant greenhouse that allows him to grow vegetables all year round. He spends no money on heating, but relies on innovative insulation to keep the heat inside. In 2021 he grew 13 tons of tomatoes. I propose that you make it your inspirational role model for 2023, Sagittarius. My guess is that, like him, you will be a source of imaginative resourcefulness. What new whimsical developments could you create? How could you bring more abundance into your life by drawing additional energy from already existing sources? How could you make even better use of nature?