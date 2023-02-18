The measure will be in force from February 17 to 21, 2023.

In order for all health services, including ambulances and emergencies, to be prepared to attend to any emergency that arises during the celebration of carnival, the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, through the District Health Secretariat, declared the yellow alert. hospital, through Resolution 003 of February 16, 2023.

The foregoing, considering the risks of poisoning by adulterated alcohol, burns from elements with gunpowder, and trauma caused by fights or accidents.

Through this Resolution, the District Health Secretariat urges the public and private IPS of the District to provide what is necessary for care at the hospital level and the timely transfer of patients in the event of urgency or emergency that may arise, in some of the events scheduled in neighborhoods, villages and districts of the city.

Each public and private IPS must prioritize and guarantee medical care for emergency events, verify the availability of blood, and especially, the sufficiency of devices, medications, and medical human talent in emergency services, operating rooms, and ICUs.

Each of these IPS must immediately report to the Emergency and Emergencies Regulatory Center, CRUE, cases of patients with gunpowder burns, food or drink poisoning, and wounded with a firearm, who enter their services. emergency.

The yellow hospital alert includes that the entities that provide the ambulance service must maintain permanent communication with the Emergency Regulatory Center, CRUE, by line 123.

Likewise, the District Health Secretariat, through its public health technical team, will be carrying out inspection, surveillance, and control visits to establishments that offer food and beverages to verify that they meet the storage, preparation, sale, and basic sanitation requirements in your instalations.

Finally, the District Mayor’s Office and the Ministry of Health invite the Samaria community to enjoy these festivities with family and friends, responsibly, avoiding situations that may put their health and life at risk.