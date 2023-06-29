Hotel owners silver in Ahmedabad for World Cup, Pak India match

Mumbai (Web Desk) As soon as the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule is announced, there is an increase in ticket bookings and hotel bookings near the match venues, due to which the hotel business is also going very high, in a report yesterday. It was told that the hotel bookings have already started for the match between Pakistan and India scheduled in Ahmedabad, so the hotel owners have also increased the rates. Not only the people of both the countries are eagerly waiting, but also foreign and other sports people are ready to watch it. Preparations for the match to be held on October 15 are going on in full swing, all the hotel rooms near Ahmedabad Stadium have been booked to watch the match. Some of these hotels started charging millions in rent.

