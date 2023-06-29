Study: With these services, citizens would be willing to digitize: Newspaper for municipal economy

control over data

Furthermore, Germans would like their data to be stored locally as far as possible, i.e. in administrations and public institutions that are accessible to them. This can be explained by the fact that 38 percent of those surveyed would like to have access to and control over their data at all times.

Despite this wish for the processes in hospitals, tax authorities and public institutions to become more digital, 87 percent of those surveyed have doubts that their data is sufficiently protected in tax authorities, for example, and 32 percent still prefer to keep their personal data on paper.

Citizens want protection, but are poorly informed

Although the Germans have an enormous need for their data to be adequately protected, more than three quarters of Germans have little or no information about national or EU measures to protect their personal data or do not believe in their usefulness.

“The study results are an overwhelming vote of confidence in public administration. The large public IT service providers at federal and state level are already a safe haven for citizens’ data. With secure network access, certification by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), enormous investments in the IT security architecture and many other measures, these authorities protect the data of the citizens at the highest level. The fact that most citizens are not aware of this high level of data security should be an incentive to ensure more transparency and public awareness here,” says André Schulz, Strategic Account Director Government at VMware Germany.

The solution Sovereign cloud approach

According to VMware Germany, the sovereign cloud approach is the right one here. Cloud services are provided that do not create any vendor dependencies. Any functionality, regardless of the provider, can be used at any time. It also meets all applicable legal requirements. The data and their usability always remain with the user and administrative access from outside is not possible. The concept of the Sovereign Cloud fulfills and thus complies with all the requirements that the Germans have in the study for digital services in the areas of healthcare, administration and finance. (sg)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

