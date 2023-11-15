House of Representatives Passes Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown, Senate Approval Needed

The United States House of Representatives has approved Speaker Mike Johnson’s bill to prevent a government shutdown, in a move hailed as a bipartisan effort. The bill was passed with 336 votes in favor and 95 against, with 209 Democrats supporting the measure.

The two-phase plan, if approved by the Senate before Friday, will extend funding for priorities such as military construction, veterans affairs, transportation, housing, and the Department of Energy through Jan. 19. The rest of the Government will be funded until February 2, except for additional aid for Israel or Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has signaled his willingness to sign the government funding bill if it passes the Senate, with a White House official stating that the bill maintains current funding levels and has no harmful political provisions.

However, the official also called on House Republicans to abandon “partisan, extreme appropriations bills” and work with Democrats on all-purpose appropriations bills for the year. The official also urged Congress to approve funding for Israel, Ukraine, and border security, along with other critical priorities that have bipartisan support.

The approval of the bill comes as a relief, with the Senate now playing a crucial role in ensuring that the government is funded and the possibility of a shutdown is averted. Citizens and government workers will be closely watching the Senate’s decision in the coming days.

