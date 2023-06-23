How deep did the Titanic sink?

On the morning of Thursday, June 22, the oxygen that would keep the 5 occupants of the Titan submarine alive ran out, who They plunged into the ocean to see the wreckage of the Titanic. However, it is presumed that the death of the crew would have occurred due to an implosion of the capsule.

But how deep is the Titan and the Titanic? The immense ship that sank in April 1912 is 4,000 meters at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, 740 kilometers away from Newfoundland (Newfoundland), a Canadian island.

Awesome. “On the Titanic there was some greed, some glory. And here we are again, in the same place. Now there is a shipwreck upon another shipwreck. For the same damn reason.” – James Cameron, on the recent sinking of the Titan.pic.twitter.com/y2dFOIUeUR — Salvador Arellano, LC (@sarellanolc) June 23, 2023

The Titanic is divided in two, being its prow (front part) largest intact portion of the shipwreck.

This is located exactly at the coordinates “41°43′57′′ N 49°56′49′′ W”, according to some data. to one temperature that can reach -2°C. Apparently, the Titan submarine would be trapped in these same coordinates.

