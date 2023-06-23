Home » How deep did the Titanic sink?
News

How deep did the Titanic sink?

by admin
How deep did the Titanic sink?

On the morning of Thursday, June 22, the oxygen that would keep the 5 occupants of the Titan submarine alive ran out, who They plunged into the ocean to see the wreckage of the Titanic. However, it is presumed that the death of the crew would have occurred due to an implosion of the capsule.

But how deep is the Titan and the Titanic? The immense ship that sank in April 1912 is 4,000 meters at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, 740 kilometers away from Newfoundland (Newfoundland), a Canadian island.

The Titanic is divided in two, being its prow (front part) largest intact portion of the shipwreck.

This is located exactly at the coordinates “41°43′57′′ N 49°56′49′′ W”, according to some data. to one temperature that can reach -2°C. Apparently, the Titan submarine would be trapped in these same coordinates.

See also  Employees in black and without masks: bar closed in Montebelluna

You may also like

Real Madrid – Rodrygo: “Hope Ancelotti comes to...

Justice and peace professional

This is the new office of Juan Diego...

Pilgrimage from monastery to monastery 370 kilometers across...

the latest report shows the perfection of the...

For the sake of the environment: Rewe publishes...

Karachi: Chief of Pakistan’s first air taxi, Imran...

Authorities redouble operations in Buenaventura

Construction sites on the B75 in Huchting: full...

Prigozhin named the real reason for the Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy