Syracuse-Enna, playoffs: the lion is back to roar

It was only 2019 when Syracuse was excluded from Serie C but it seems like centuries have passed since then. First of all, the category has changed, with the Aretusea team forced to restart from the regional promotion. Four denominations have changed due to various hardships. Countless players have changed. Obviously the coaches also changed and in the end it was the arrival on the bench of coach Cacciola who took over from Mascara and who was able to give new impetus to the team. The only thing that has never changed over the years is the constant, faithful, passionate and colorful presence of Curve Anna in support of the lion.

After finishing the regular season in second place, coming by a whisker to undermine the leadership of Igea Virtus, Syracuse finds itself in the national playoffs. After the Herculaneum obstacle, with the trip to Campania that made the blue fans savor the flavor of the old extra-regional challenges and the glories of the times of the C that they dream of being able to revive soon, the calendar in the final opposes the fellow-regional Enna.

The yellow-green guests from the small center of the same name of about 27,000 inhabitants in central Sicily, the then Castrogiovanni which the ancient Romans defined as “impregnable”, obviously hope to keep faith with the historical appeal and after the 1-1 draw, succeed in the reverse enterprise of conquering the “De Simone” of Syracuse. To support them in this run-up to their dreams a truly important following of fans, gathered behind the main banner “Aggregation Ultras Enna” flanked by various others among which we also note that of the friends of Sancataldese. In good times as in bad, friends are never lacking, it is no coincidence that a Juve Stabia flag can also be seen on the opposite side, to seal this real brotherhood between the two cities.

The choreographies proposed by the two supporters see the guests perform in a beautiful smoke with their very special social colors, accompanied by the “ANNEBBIATI” banner and many other flags and flags. One of the most classic and perhaps even simple shows in the Italian cheering repertoire but no less beautiful and impactful for this. Syracuse, on the other hand, is more daring which, thanks to a full stadium in every order of place and a teeming curve, launches into a choreography with a mosaic of cardboard to form three large vertical blue-white-blue bands; in the centre, in the white part, the eagle of the city coat of arms, with the castle on its chest and with Jupiter’s thunderbolts in its claws. On the lower window is affixed a banner depicting the same strip of fabric as the municipal coat of arms with the acronym “SPQS” and, wider than this, the inscription “ULTRAS” departs equally divided between the two sides, closed by leaves of laurel which are then repeated in the curve, from bottom to top, replicating, or rather always reinterpreting the symbol of the city. More difficult to explain and to realize than to see: the final result is really excellent and demonstrates, if ever there were any doubts, that this square wants and deserves a return to the fourth series.

The match on the pitch is more complicated than expected, Enna takes the lead to the delight of their fans but then on the long run and not without some controversy, they see their destiny slipping out of hand, with Syracuse winning widely 3- 1. It is only a pity that in the end, from this Russian roulette that is the playoffs, there are always many interesting fans and related teams that would have deserved better luck, as in this case happened to Enna which must once again postpone the ambition to revive those glories that, in 1990, saw him ascend to Serie C. Unfortunately this is the bad thing about football, even if the beauty is that where there is the solid foundation of a passionate fan base, sooner or later fate is fulfilled. This time instead it was the turn of Syracuse and its fans who finally, after the exhausting run-up, can finally smile. The lion is roaring again!

Photos by Giuseppe Ragnolo and Paolo Furrer

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

