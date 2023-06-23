Home » Ukraine latest news. Prigozhin (Wagner): «The Russian army is a burst bubble»
Ukraine latest news. Prigozhin (Wagner): «The Russian army is a burst bubble»

Ukraine latest news. Prigozhin (Wagner): «The Russian army is a burst bubble»

Kremlin: Western weapons at Israel’s borders are an urgent threat

The appearance of Western-supplied weapons in Kiev near Israel’s borders is a “very, very urgent threat”. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering a question from journalists, as reported by the Tass agency.

“We have already talked about this threat and the fact that Western weapons supplied to Ukraine are already being sold by various criminal groups in Europe and so on,” added Peskov, “this is an inevitable process.”

“The more such weapons are supplied to Ukraine, in a place where security cannot be guaranteed, the more all this, of course, carries greater threats to regional and, in a broader context, global security,” Peskov stressed.

