How did the government and the ELN reach the third cycle of negotiations in Cuba?

How did the government and the ELN reach the third cycle of negotiations in Cuba?

4. THE “WILL” OF THE ELN

“The ELN significantly reduced military action from the elections to the present to facilitate a process of dialogue and we maintain that disposition”said in a recent interview with El País and Caracol Radio the top commander of the guerrilla, “Antonio García”, who is not part of the negotiating team.

However, although the ELN welcomes the situation, with the first president of the left, it does not stop denouncing that Petro is agreeing with traditional alliances and in fact one of its fronts, the Western War Front, which operates in Chocó (west), expressed his objections to the total peace proposed by the president.

“Every day we have more questions and uncertainties”said that front in a statement where it seemed that they were going to leave the official position, although the Central Command of the ELN later insisted that all its fronts maintain the same position: the desire for peace.

5. OTHER OBJECTIVES OF THE ROUND

Beyond this ceasefire, the parties will continue working on the agenda agreed in Mexico, which speaks of a “citizen participation” that the government, according to sources from the delegation told EFE, wants it to be “effective, active and pertinent.”

If there is no ceasefire, at least an extension or continuation of the “humanitarian relief” agreed in Caracas is expected, which for two months has been translating into deliveries of humanitarian aid for the needs of two Pacific populations affected by the violence.

And there will also be talk of a prison reform that reviews the situation in which the “political prisoners” are, as the government delegation calls those of the ELN, and also that of the commoners, since the situation in Colombian prisons is “extremely serious “.

“The central objective – sums up the government delegation – is for the country to know that the process is to benefit the communities and that we are working to get rid of the armed actors”. EFE

