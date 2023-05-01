Home » NBA playoffs, Steph Curry is sensational: Golden State wins game 7 in Sacramento, now the Lakers
NBA playoffs, Steph Curry is sensational: Golden State wins game 7 in Sacramento, now the Lakers

NBA playoffs, Steph Curry is sensational: Golden State wins game 7 in Sacramento, now the Lakers

SACRAMENTO KINGS-GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 100-120 (THE TABLE)

Experience often makes the difference e the game-7 won by Golden State against Sacramento is the umpteenth proof of thiswith the big old Warriors suffering in the first half, hanging on to the match and then overflowing in the second half thanks to a clamoroso Steph Curry. Incredible how Golden State’s No. 30, after more than a decade of dominance, still manages to surprise fans and enthusiasts, giving himself one of his best career performances in the NBA playoffs. I’m at the final siren 50 points for Curry – never so many in NBA history in a game 7 – arrived thanks to 20/38 shooting, 7/18 from the arc, eight rebounds, six assists and an eloquent +25 plus/minus. A monumental Kevon Looney takes care of the rest with 11 points and 21 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins who adds 17 with 16 shots and Klay Thompson who suffers in attack (4/19 overall), but is as fundamental in defense as Draymond Green. For Golden State, a super semifinal of the Conference against the Lakers is now on the horizon, all to follow, while the playoff adventure of Sacramento ends in the first round (22 points from Sabonis, 16 from Fox) – but not for this without having given everything in field.

